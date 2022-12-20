Ex-St Helens and Catalans Dragons star Luke Walsh finds new club aged 35 despite being forced to retire in 2018

FORMER St Helens and Catalans Dragons star Luke Walsh has found a new club aged 35 despite being forced to retire from Super League back in 2018.

Back then, Walsh was a 30-year-old halfback, hanging up his boots due to a serious ankle injury during his second season with the Catalans Dragons.

Previous to his move to St Helens ahead of the 2014 Super League season, Walsh enjoyed a successful career in the NRL where he made 140 appearances for the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers.

Turning to Merseyside, the mercurial halfback helped St Helens to the top of the table before breaking his leg and tearing ankle ligaments in July of that year with Walsh unfortunately a sideline viewer of the Grand Final victory against Wigan Warriors.

Against the odds, Walsh returned to action in April 2015, but shifted to the Dragons ahead of the 2016 Super League season before disaster struck just three games into his second year at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Now, however, the 35-year-old will be playing for the Northern Hawks in Australia after winning the Newcastle Rugby League Player of the Year twice in successive years for his previous club Central.

It seems Walsh is like a fine wine, getting better with age!