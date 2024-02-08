Four Leeds Rhinos stars set to miss opening Super League clash with Salford Red Devils through injury

FOUR Leeds Rhinos stars are set to miss the opening Super League clash with Salford Red Devils through injury, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.

Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon will all miss the clash next Friday night, with Gannon being given extra time following another concussion suffered in the pre-season friendly against Hull KR.

Smith, however, does not see any long-term issue with Gannon.

“There’s a few that might miss Round One or Two. Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon will miss Round One but that’s the way rugby league is. There is nothing too serious,” Smith told League Express.

“For Morgan, given the lack of any ongoing symptoms in both the last two events, he has been fine by the time he has gone home.

“There have been no symptoms in the follow up so it’s very much taking it case by case and being guided by the experts and the consultant is very happy with his progress leading into that Hull KR game.

“He will go for another visit there and we will take it from there.”

Smith, however, has emphasised that this pre-season has been “productive” in forming a new culture.

“It’s been productive, there are a lot of new faces, combinations and friendships. It’s a new team to build really in and amongst a lot of Leeds-experienced players.

“We have made some key positional changes. We are fit and ready to go, there are a couple of niggling injuries there but we are largely in a decent place going into Round One.”

