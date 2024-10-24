Ex-St Helens and Leigh Leopards forward finds new club

OLDHAM have announced signing of the former St Helens and Leigh Leopards forward Lewis Baxter on a one-year contract for the 2025 Championship season.

The 22-year-old adds power and energy to the Roughyeds pack and follows the high-profile signings of Adam Milner, Gil Dudson and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e since winning the League One title last month.

As well as two Super League appearances for the Leopards in 2024, Baxter also gained valuable Championship experience on loan at Doncaster and Whitehaven.

Now he has eyes on becoming a Roughyeds regular under head coach Sean Long.

“I’m excited and just can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads,” Baxter told Roughyeds TV.

“I just want to prove myself and show what I am about. I want to be aiming for the play-offs with Oldham, I see no reason that we can’t with the players we have got, the only way is up from here.

“I am a hard worker and like to be a player that the lads want to play with, the one percenters, the energy, that’s what I am about. I try my best to bring some physicality too.

“I am really excited to play in front of the fans. I have played against them before and know how passionate they are. ”

Baxter came through the Saints academy with Oldham centre Jumah Sambou and also went to school with half-back Logan Astley.

“They (Jumah and Astley) love it at Oldham and speak highly of it. When I met Longy and Mike I got a good feeling, a good vibe around the place and 2024 couldn’t have gone any better for the club.

“At Saints I came through the academy and has three years full-time so trained with Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees and Morgan Knowles. Learning off them was a good experience.

“Hopefully at Oldham I can show what I am about.”

Oldham head coach Sean Long says Baxter is a player he has been monitoring for some time: “We have been keeping tabs on him for a while and he comes from a really good system at St Helens. We have had really good feedback from Saints and I hope he has found a home with us at Oldham now.

“He is a great asset to our pack whether at back row or at 13. It is great to get a young kid who is this hungry to play for Oldham in the Championship and progress with us even further.”

