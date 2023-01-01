Ex-St Helens and Super League boss Daniel Anderson in critical condition following freak accident

FORMER St Helens coach Daniel Anderson is in critical condition in hospital following a freak accident back in Australia.

Anderson, who coached Saints between 2005 and 2008 winning three Challenge Cups in a row, suffered the accident whilst body surfing at Soldiers Beach on the Central Coast.

The 55-year-old was dumped on his neck and left unconscious in the surf with Anderson suffering a cardiac arrest as a result of the incident.

Now at the Sydney Roosters as a recruitment coach, the Chooks confirmed the incident last night.

“Daniel Anderson was involved in an accident on December 30,” a Roosters spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph.

“He received immediate medical attention and was transported to hospital where he remains under the care of doctors.

“There is no further medical update available at this time.”