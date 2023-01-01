Ex-Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila’s new club CONFIRMED after rejecting Super League move

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila’s new club has been CONFIRMED after rejecting a Super League move.

Murdoch-Masila had been heavily linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons during December, but that move never materialised and now the Tongan international will be linking up with the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023 and beyond.

The 31-year-old had already tasted Super League experience with the Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves during a five-year spell in the UK and looked likely to be coming back to the northern hemisphere.

However, that isn’t the case and now St George have confirmed the move.

“Ben is a quality player with great experience and he certainly provides what we have been looking to build within our forward pack,” said Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran.

“We are excited to see him join the playing group next week and look forward to the impact he will have at the club.”

Murdoch-Masila has made 85 NRL appearances, but became a big hit in Super League with Warrington and Salford, registering over 120 appearances for both sides.

Meanwhile, he will become only the third signing for the Red Vee with the Dragons adding Wests Tigers duo Zane Musgrove and Jacob Liddle.