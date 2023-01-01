Just one rugby league-related representative on New Years’ Honours List as Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield snubbed

THERE was just one rugby league-related representative on the New Years’ Honours List when it was announced yesterday, with Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield not amongst them.

Sinfield has been imperative in raising money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease research after his lifelong friend and former Leeds teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the horrific disease back in late 2019.

The Rhinos legend’s latest foray into the depths of hardships saw him run seven ultramarathons in seven days after completing seven marathons in seven days and 101 miles in 24 hours previous to that.

Most rugby league fans have been calling for Sinfield to be knighted ever since, with the current England defence coach raising over £7 million for research into the disease.

However, Sinfield was snubbed on the New Years’ Honours List for 2024, with only former chief executive of Super League, Robert Elstone, being included in the list from the sport.

Elstone has been made an MBE for recognition of his work at Everton from 2005 to 2018 but also at both Deloitte and PwC’s sports advisory teams and at Super League, where he served as chief executive from 2017 to 2021.

Sinfield’s wait for a Knighthood, however, goes on.