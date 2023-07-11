Hull KR-linked forward Tyson Frizell set for bumper deal

HULL KR have been one of the most active sides in the recruitment market in recent months with the likes of Brad Schneider (the rest of 2023), Oliver Gildart and Peta Hiku (both 2024) all signing on the dotted line.

One man who Rovers have been spectacularly linked with is Newcastle Knights forward Tyson Frizell, who has been one of the NRL’s most consistent forwards in recent years.

The Australian and former Welsh international has made over 230 appearances in the NRL for the likes of Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle, with Frizell knowing Rovers head coach Willie Peters from the latter’s time as assistant coach with the NRL club.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the 31-year-old is set to sign a new deal with the Knights.

Despite a number of NRL rivals also fighting for his signature, Frizell is set to prove his loyalty to the Hunter club with the forward one of the biggest names on the out of contract list.