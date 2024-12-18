Tom Burgess reveals the two Super League clubs he turned down in favour of Huddersfield Giants and why

WHEN Tom Burgess signed for Huddersfield Giants, it came as a surprise for many people.

Still only 32 years of age, there is plenty still in Burgess’ tank and it is very much Huddersfield’s gain for the next three years.

At the time of him signing for the Giants, there were a number of other clubs interested in his signature, with Burgess now revealing that both Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons wanted to recruit the ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs behemoth.

“I had three clubs come in for me: Warrington, Catalans and Huddersfield,” Burgess told League Express.

“Warrington was the one club that everyone thought I’d go for because of Sam.

“I always liked the idea of Catalans because I like speaking French, I’m pretty good at it and I think I’d enjoy the lifestyle.

“But, I think the language barrier might have been a bit tough for my wife and kids.

“Then people forget that Huddersfield is my hometown club – I’m from just round the corner. It made sense to me and I saw the potential in the squad.

“I thought we could do something here, I’ve not just come here for three years to sit in the bottom four. I definitely see potential here.”

Has Burgess had an opportunity to return in the past?

“I’ve not had offers in concrete before but I never really went down that path as I always had something come up in the NRL straightaway.

“I knew my time was coming to an end at Souths and that’s when I started looking elsewhere. I thought about trying to do another year or two in the NRL but it was a good time to come back to England.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast