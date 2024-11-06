Ex-St Helens stalwart James Graham stars in Australian TV drama

YES, James Graham can seemingly do it all.

Just a week after making his wrestling debut against Pro Wrestling Australian heavyweight champion Ricky South as part of a tag-team match-up on October 13 at the Metro Theatre, Graham made his way into the television scene.

Graham plays the part of Peter Lum’s old school Hull FC coach, Eric, in the Australian TV drama ‘Plum’, which follows Lum after the former rugby league player is diagnosed with a brain disorder following years of concussions he suffered on the field.

Other former rugby league stars Andrew Johns, Mark Carroll and Paul Gallen also make special cameo appearances in the series alongside Graham.

Graham posted on LinkedIn: ” Talk about being out of your comfort zone!

“Playing the part of Peter Lum’s old school Hull FC coach Eric in the Australian TV drama ‘Plum’. A story that helps shine a light on some important issues contact sports and it’s athletes face. The full show is available now on ABC iview.

“On a personal note ‘acting’ was a lot more stressful that I perceived it to be and I was blown away by the amount of people involved in filming on set and in production. Big thanks to Brendan Cowell for the opportunity and advice along the way. Being yourself was spot on!”

After a successful rugby league career and a burgeoning reputation for his punditry, Graham’s talents clearly know no bounds!

