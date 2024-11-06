Gold Coast Titans forward Joe Stimson offered to Super League sides

GOLD COAST TITANS forward Joe Stimson has been offered to Super League sides, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old is currently without a club for 2025 having not been offered a new deal with the Titans.

However, Stimson has over 100 games worth of experience in the NRL, having started his career off at Melbourne Storm before joining the Canterbury Bulldogs and then the Gold Coast ahead of the 2023 season.

Son of former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Peter Stimson and nephew of former Balmain and Wests Tigers player Mark Stimson, Joe made 52 appearances for Melbourne between 2017 and 2019, swapping the Storm for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Whilst with the Bulldogs, the second-rower/prop made a further 34 appearances over the period of three seasons before moving to the Titans for 2023. In two seasons, Stimson registered 30 appearances.

Of course, Stimson would count on the overseas quota given his birth and heritage of Australia, but five Super League clubs still possess spots.

Those five clubs are Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

