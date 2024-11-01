How to watch the deciding Test between England and Samoa

IT’S the final Test in the Series between England and Samoa at AMT Headingley tomorrow afternoon.

England Women will also go head-to-head with Wales at 12:00, with Stuart Barrow’s side aiming to replicate their 60-0 victory in this fixture last year.

Here is how you can watch both games:

United Kingdom

Broadcaster: BBC One

England vs Wales – Saturday 2nd November 12:00 on BBC Two

England vs Samoa- Saturday 2nd November 14:30

Australia

Broadcaster: FoxSport Australia

England vs Samoa- Sunday 3rd November 01:30am

Pacific Islands

Broadcaster: Digicel

England vs Samoa- Sunday 3rd November: 03:30am

USA & Caribbean

Broadcaster: FoxSport US

England vs Samoa- Saturday 2nd November: 10:30a

New Zealand

Broadcaster: Sky Sports NZ

England vs Samoa- Sunday 3rd November: 03:30am

