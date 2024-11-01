How to watch the deciding Test between England and Samoa

IT’S the final Test in the Series between England and Samoa at AMT Headingley tomorrow afternoon.
England Women will also go head-to-head with Wales at 12:00, with Stuart Barrow’s side aiming to replicate their 60-0 victory in this fixture last year.
Here is how you can watch both games:
United Kingdom
Broadcaster: BBC One
England vs Wales – Saturday 2nd November 12:00 on BBC Two
England vs Samoa- Saturday 2nd November 14:30
Australia
Broadcaster: FoxSport Australia
England vs Samoa- Sunday 3rd November 01:30am
Pacific Islands
Broadcaster: Digicel
England vs Samoa- Sunday 3rd November: 03:30am
USA & Caribbean
Broadcaster: FoxSport US
England vs Samoa- Saturday 2nd November: 10:30a
New Zealand
Broadcaster: Sky Sports NZ
England vs Samoa- Sunday 3rd November: 03:30am
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.