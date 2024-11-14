Hull FC confirm immediate exit of three Super League players

HULL FC have confirmed that Liam Tindall, Morgan Smith and Jack Walker have all departed the club with immediate effect.

The trio, all of whom joined the club at the start of the 2024 Super League season, have been released from the remainder of their contracts to pursue opportunities elsewhere in Rugby League.

Smith made 26 appearances for the club last season, while Tindall ran out three times; Walker, who also had a loan spell at the club in 2022, made 20 senior appearances.

