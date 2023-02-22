Ex-St Helens, Toronto Wolfpack and Warrington Wolves man Gary Wheeler fails to overcome latest injury as he calls time on career

FORMER ST HELENS, Warrington Wolves and Toronto Wolfpack man Gary Wheeler has failed to overcome his latest injury blow and has thus retired from rugby league.

The utility back began his career with hometown club Saints, making 64 appearances over a period of seven seasons.

Wheeler then enjoyed spells at Warrington and Toronto before his last foray took the 33-year-old to Cumbria with the Barrow Raiders.

However, after leaving the Raiders in October last year, Wheeler has succumbed to an injury problem and took to social media to announce his retirement.

“Well it’s finally time to call it a day,” Wheeler said.

“This is a hard one for me to accept and say. I’ve been putting it off for a while, But now it’s out of my control. Injuries have played a big part in my career but unfortunately this one can’t be healed with another operation.

“25 years ago this journey started as an 8 year old kid with a dream! I can say it’s been one hell of a rollercoaster, I’ve had an amazing career despite all the set backs and adversity. I’ve met some amazing people along the way and seen the world doing it. So a big thank you to all my team mates, coaches, friends and fans who’ve supported my journey along the way.

To all my family who’s been there through all the highs and lows, The sacrifices you’ve had to make to I’m forever grateful.

“Big thank you to @blackbrook_royals @saints1890 @warringtonrlfc @torontowolfpackofficial and @barrowraiders it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of your club and heritage.

“Looking forward to the next chapter in my life, still being involved with the sport and also helping out the next generation. Hopefully I can pass on my learning experiences to them and give them as much help and guidance as I can.

“It’s been a pleasure.

“Wheels. ❤️”