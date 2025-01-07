Ex-St Helens winger Regan Grace finds new club

FORMER St Helens star Regan Grace has a new rugby union club – Cardiff.

Grace enjoyed a glittering career in rugby league, racking up 142 appearances and 88 tries for St Helens, while starring in three successive Super League Grand Final triumphs.

He made the switch to union in July 2022, but ruptured his Achilles ahead of his move to Top 14 outfit Racing 92.

The winger completed a successful rehabilitation with Bath and joined them officially in April 2024.

Impressive performances in friendlies against Leinster and Gloucester, saw Grace named in Wales summer tour party and he made a try-scoring debut against Queensland Reds, but now he has left for Cardiff.

“I’ve always been excited about Cardiff – it’s a big, historical club and a lot of legends have played here,” Grace said.

“Coming back to play on home soil has also always been something I have wanted to do, so to do that in the capital city is a great opportunity.

“I’m very much aware of all the dual-code legends who have played for, or come through, Cardiff, so to follow in those footsteps is pretty cool.

“There’s a lot of competition in the back-three, from someone like Josh Adams, who is already a legend of the game, a British Lion who is so consistent for Wales, to guys like Theo Cabango and Gabe Hamer-Webb.

“So it’s a good, competitive environment and I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from all those guys.

“I just want to play, to be able to put together back-to-back matches, be consistent and keep learning. You learn from playing and I’m looking forward to putting my hand up for selection.”