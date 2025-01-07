Salford Red Devils prop gives honest verdict on future at Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop Loghan Lewis has given an honest verdict on his future at the Super League club.

Lewis joined the Red Devils in May 2024 on a short-term deal until the end of last season before penning a new one-year contract for 2025.

Despite playing just 11 games for Salford in 2024, the 22-year-old made a big impression and quickly became a fan favourite for his bulldozing runs.

However, because he only signed a one-year deal, much has still been made of Lewis’ future with the ex-Canberra Raiders prop candid about what lies ahead.

“I’m not sure (about the future),” Lewis said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve got to take it year by year.

“Obviously, I’m staying for this year so I’ll just play my footy one game at a time and see what pans out.

“But I’m not too stressed about what’s going to happen, I have just got to play my best football and the rest will sort out itself.”