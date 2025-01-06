London Broncos centre Robbie Storey makes move following club’s Super League relegation

ROBBIE STOREY has found a new club following the relegation of London Broncos from Super League at the end of 2024.

Storey registered four tries in 23 appearances for the Broncos in their maiden year in the top flight last season, but like the majority of London players, exited the club after their demotion to the Championship.

Now the 25-year-old has joined Queensland Cup side, Townsville Blackhawks, the feeder club for NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Blackhawks have been busy signing UK-based players in the past year, with former London halfback Jack Campagnolo and ex-Leigh Leopards outside back Tom Nisbet both joining the Queensland side for 2025.

Storey initially made his way through the academy at Castleford Tigers but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Super League club.

After a spell in rugby union with Hull Ionians, Storey returned to rugby league, this time with French Elite side Carcassonne before joining Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Keighley Cougars and then finally London for 2024.