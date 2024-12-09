Leigh Leopards linked with new signing as fellow recruit looks set for u-turn over Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS are reportedly eyeing up former St George Illawarra Dragons prop Alec Tuitavake amid suggestions that his fellow Australian Ben Condon may not be joining the club after all.

A two-year deal for 24-year-old utility forward Condon, who has played in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys and most recently Manly Sea Eagles, was announced in October.

But it’s been suggested, by Rugby League Live, the move may have fallen through, with the player, who also turned out for Blacktown Workers, a Manly feeder club, in the New South Wales Cup this year, still in Australia.

Tuitavake, 23, played 22 times for the Dragons in the same competition, before becoming one of nine players released by St George, where he had spent two years without being able to break into their NRL line-up (he was named 18th man once this year).

However bright NSW Cup performances have attracted Super League interest, and it’s believed the former Blacktown player sees a UK switch as a chance to get his career back on track.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam and director of rugby Chris Chester have been overhauling the squad as they seek a third straight plat-off appearance after promotion from the Championship in 2022.

Forwards Tom Amone, John Asiata, Kai O’Donnell and Oliver Holmes are among those who have left.

New Zealand international utility Isaac Liu is incoming from Gold Coast Titans on a three-year deal to pep up the pack.

And Swinton second rower Andy Badrock, teenage Wigan prop Ryan Brown, Castleford prop or loose-forward Brad Martin and Brisbane Broncos and Burleigh Bears second rower Ethan O’Neill have joined on two-year terms.

Leigh’s new backs are David Armstrong from Newcastle Knights (three years), Will Brough (son of Danny) from Wakefield (one year), Tonga international Tesi Niu from Dolphins (three years) ad AJ Towse from York (three years).

Leigh will visit Warrington in pre-season, with the Saturday, February 1 clash a testimonial for Toby King.

