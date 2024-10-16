Ex-Super League and Championship forward Brett Ferres joins shock club

GOOLE VIKINGS have landed another notable coup with the capture of former England international and Super League winner, Brett Ferres.

The former Super League Dream Team representative joins the Vikings ahead of the 2025 Betfred League One season, in the latest high-profile move from the competition’s newest team.

Ferres becomes the eight new signing at the Vikings, alongside former Super League players Jamie Shaul and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, halfback Reece Dean and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

Goole boss Scott Taylor said: “Brett Ferres signing for The Vikings is another notable coup for the club, we are really pleased to get this one done.

“He has achieved it all in the game over a fantastic career, including representing his country, so he will bring a huge amount of experience and leadership to our group, which will be fantastic for our younger players.

“Brett is a natural leader, he talks well and he is a winner. His presence will not only lift the players around him, but I think alongside our other new signings, it will also continue to raise the excitement around the whole club for the season ahead.”

Ferres is relishing the opportunity to take on a new challenge at Goole Vikings: “I think this is a very special opportunity for us to be part of something unique. It is going to be great for the town and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.

“I was really impressed with James (Clark, Goole advisor) and Scott’s enthusiasm and vision for the club, and I am really excited to be a part of that.

“I’ve been fortunate to play at a high level for a long time and I’m keen to bring that experience to the club and help some of the younger players develop, I can’t wait for the challenge.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast