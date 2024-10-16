London Broncos to honour trio’s contracts following Super League relegation as Mike Eccles gives recruitment latest

LONDON BRONCOS head coach Mike Eccles has revealed the financial implications of relegation from Super League as well as owner David Hughes’ decision to withdraw from the club.

The Broncos have dropped down a division following just three wins from 27 games in 2024, with the club’s Super League experience consigned to just one season even before a ball had been kicked.

Following the relegation, Hughes, who has been at the helm for almost 30 years, decided to step down as owner.

As such, Eccles and the rest of the staff have had to scrutinise how to put together a competitive side for Championship 2025.

“The investment David made every month and year was astronomical and important to keep rugby league in London alive,” Eccles said.

“We have been double hit with David not being with us and with no parachute payment for the first time in around ten years.

“We have had to really take stock of the situation, work out what investment we will get and what we can generate.

“We will be commercially driven in the near future which will determine the strength of the squad we can put together.

“We have spent a lot of time working behind the scenes to project what we can do, but we believe we can do this.

“In the medium to longer term, we all want Super League but right here, right now, we need to cut our cloth accordingly.”

Eccles did reveal that the club are able to honour three players’ contracts for 2025, with the Broncos in negotiations with a number of other players too.

“It’s no secret we have waved goodbye to a lot of players but we move on. We have had to take stock of where we are at financially and what we can afford to put together.

“There were three contracted players in Lewis Bienek, Harry Stevens and Marcus Stock for 2025 and we are able to honour their contracts.

“There is upward of ten players who were with us last year that we are in negotiations with and we have also opened up negotiations with a series of other players.”

For Eccles, the goal is still Super League.

“I’m here because I want to drive this club to Super League. We feel that in two years’ time we can get back to Super League.

“To do that will require external investment which we are working hard to get.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast