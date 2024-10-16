Former Super League player turns to stand-up comedy

Ben Roarty has played at the highest level in the NRL and Super League with various clubs, but his post rugby league career has seen him swap life as a maximum security prison officer for stand-up comedy!

FORMER Melbourne Storm player Ben Roarty’s philosophy in life is “we’re here for a good time, not a long time”.

The bustling forward who played 200 first grade games in a career that saw him rewarded with a Grand Final appearance with the Melbourne Storm, also suited up for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers, as well as notching up six seasons in the UK Super League.

Not bad for a boy who grew up in the rough surroundings of Liverpool in the Bankstown area of Sydney, a place notorious for its high crime rate.

But, through hard work, determination and his zest for life, Roarty became etched in rugby league folklore at Melbourne and is the last of a dying breed of characters in the game that we are slowly losing.

“When I look back on my career, I was truly blessed playing rugby league.

“I grew up in a rough neighbourhood in Sydney and, as a kid, got into a bit of strife with the police.

“But when you come from nothing, you sort of just slip into following what the other kids are doing and just go with the flow.

“I played all my junior footy with the St Christopher’s Club and I wouldn’t say I was a standout player, but I always gave 110 percent whenever I pulled on that jersey.”

Roarty was then headhunted by the Canterbury Bulldogs in 1995 whilst playing for the Moorebank Rams and signed a contract with the club to play in their U19’s side, leading him in being elevated to the reserve grade squad in 1996.

“I had a good first season with the Bulldogs and ended up taking out the reserve grade player of the year in 1996, but I missed out on playing in our Grand Final due to injury, which was crushing.

“Then, I got called into our coach Chris Anderson’s office to tell me that the Bulldogs were going to release me.

“I was gutted and went back working fulltime, but on my lunch break one day I saw that the Melbourne Storm had just been accepted into the NRL and were looking for players.

“Little did I know that Chris Anderson was their inaugural coach and I thought maybe I could get a start down there as he knew me and see what my chances were.

“A few days later, Chris set up a meeting with me at a café in Belmore and agreed to sign me. I literally signed my Storm contract on the back of a newspaper that was on the table and three days later, I was on a plane to Melbourne.”

After moderate success in his first season with the Storm, Roarty entered into the rugby league history books when he came off the bench to score a try in a gripping 20-18 win over St George Illawarra, something he looks back on in fondness.

“That was a pinch yourself moment, because that’s what every kid dreams of.

“It’s no secret that I was the party animal in Melbourne and liked to clown around.

“I loved a beer and a good time, but when it came to getting my game face on, it was time to take care of business.”

Whilst Roarty enjoyed success in Melbourne, his tenure at the club ended in 2001 and he was picked up by the Penrith Panthers, going on to play two seasons at the club.

“I enjoyed my time in Penrith, it was different to Melbourne of course, but I thought I was the right fit with their style of footy, but I was getting a little stale and wanted a fresh start.

“My manager rang me to say that Huddersfield in the UK were looking for an import forward and to be honest, I knew nothing about the Super League, let alone Huddersfield, but it ended up being the best move I made.

“I played three seasons at Fartown, before a few injuries popped up and I quit the club.

“I then ended up signing with Castleford for the 2006 season after Terry Matterson called my manager.

“But at the end of 2006, that was it for me and I returned to Australia to start up my own health and fitness business and doing some youth work.

“That youth work opened the door for me in joining the Victorian correctional services as a maximum-security corrections officer in one of Melbourne’s most feared prisons.

“I was actually part of the riot squad which was as heavy as it gets. The full riot gear, helmet, capsicum spray, batons, guns, you name it, I used it.”

But dealing with maximum security prisoners eventually took its toll on Roarty who ended up with PTSD after seeing some horrific injuries of high-profile inmates serving time.

“I was a mess. I couldn’t unsee these things and it had a massive effect on me, so I left the job.

“I needed to find solace in life and get back on track so I started up the charity organisation Camp4cancer which raises money for cancer research through camping adventures and charity golf days.

“Camp4cancer gives me satisfaction that I am doing something I love and that’s making people laugh and having a good time. I lost both of my parents to cancer and it was horrible.

“I see these sick kids and adults and wanted to put smiles on their dials, it’s so rewarding.”

Speaking of smiles, Roarty has now swapped the footy boots for the microphone taking up a side job as a stand-up comedian on the Melbourne comedy circuit.

“I figured I was good at making people laugh, so if I could get up there and do a bit of comedy, I might just make someone’s day.

“I miss playing rugby league and grateful for the opportunities it gave me in life, but I will always live by my rules of just having a good time.

“Life is short and laughter really is the best medicine.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 501 (October 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone