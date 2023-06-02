Ex-Super League and NRL boss Nathan Brown takes up new coaching role

FORMER Super League and NRL boss Nathan Brown has taken up a new coaching role.

Brown coached St Helens to the 2014 Super League Grand Final after initially making the move to the UK to join the Huddersfield Giants in 2009.

Now, the 475-game veteran will now focus on the Parramatta Eels’ NRLW set-up as a coaching advisor during the 2023 NRLW season.

“Nathan has coached over 250 NRL games and therefore brings a wealth of experience which will provide Dean Widders and his staff with great support,” Eels’ general manager of football Mark O’Neill said in a club statement.

“His ability to connect and communicate the technical aspects of the game will accelerate the development of our players and add value to our overall program.”

Brown will work under head coach Dean Widders in the Eels’ NRLW coaching staff.