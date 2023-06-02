Hull KR head coach Willie Peters on Super League’s Magic Weekend concept and why playing first is the best

GOING up first at the Magic Weekend is “the best” possible fixture, according to Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

“I’m really looking forward to it, watching it through the television before, I see the atmosphere,” Peters said.

“I played at Gateshead many moons ago which is next door to Newcastle so it will be nice to go back up to some territory that I was familiar with 20 years ago.

“It’s a great spectacle for the fans and great to be able to showcase our game to a wide audience. Hopefully we get people attending or watching that wouldn’t normally go to a rugby match. There are a lot of good competitive games on this weekend, starting with ours.”

Peters and Rovers will go up against the Salford Red Devils, who, like Rovers, have earned considerable plaudits in 2023 for the way in which they have attacked.

And, going up first against the Red Devils is the best fixture possible, according to Peters.

“We are playing against a good Salford team, the fans who don’t go normally and watch games, they will be entertained by the way we both play.

“It will be a special occasion for the staff, players and the fans. Let’s go out and enjoy it. I’ve done the Magic round in the NRL when you are the last game and first, but being first is the best. The players can do their thing straightaway and not have to wait around with nervous energy.

“Some players and especially staff and coaches will watch every single game but if you’re a player it can drain you. The best thing is to go out first and enjoy the games after that and hopefully be happy about what you’ve done on the field.”