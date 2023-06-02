Andy Last admits Castleford Tigers have been turned down by “a couple” of Super League players

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has admitted that the West Yorkshire club has been turned down by “a couple” of Super League players.

The Tigers currently sit second bottom in the top flight, but have been linked with moves for Super League players Sam Wood, Owen Trout and Ethan Ryan.

However, nothing has been finalised and Last has explained why it is so difficult to sign players as things stand.

“We are looking at players and looking everywhere, it’s a challenging market,” Last said.

“I sound like a broken record and the answer is the same. The salary cap in the NRL is a challenge because it is so high so the lower end of their player pool are commanding massive salaries which teams over here can’t afford.

“Then the market over in Super League, teams are a little bit busted with bodies bruised and are reluctant to let their players out just in case they are needed.

“We are looking everywhere but we need to make the right decision to strengthen the team, we are looking but haven’t found anyone that fits the bill as it stands.

“You have got to have the money – which we have – then we need to identify the player, we have identified a couple but then they have knocked us back. You have to get it all aligned and it is a challenge.”

Last also touched on rivals Wakefield Trinity – who sit below Castleford in the table – and their signings.

“Wakefield have made a couple of additions recently, there are some guys that could strengthen their team but we need to make sure we select the right player and make sure he can help the team but also cover of couple of positions.”