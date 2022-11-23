Ex-Super League and NRL star Brett Finch given sentence after sending ‘highly depraved’ messages which constituted ‘child abuse material’

FORMER Super League and NRL star Brett Finch has learned his fate after pleading guilty to one count of using a carriage service to make available child abuse material.

The ex-Wigan Warriors and Melbourne Storm halfback has been spared prison but will serve a two-year sentence in the community, which involves supervision, mental health treatment and random drug testing, according to 9News reporter Tiffiny Genders.

Disgraced former NRL player Brett #Finch, who shared sick fantasies about young boys on a sex hotline, has been spared from prison but will serve a 2 year sentence in the community, which involves supervision, mental health treatment and random drug testing. @9NewsSyd — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) November 23, 2022

Finch was arrested almost a year ago after an extended police investigation into the distribution of child abuse material online with the disgraced star admitted to sending sexually-charged messages about young boys on a phone chat service, but claiming they were to fuel his drug habit.

Messages that Finch sent on the service – which included a description of perverse acts – were deemed unfit to print due to their nature.

Judge Mahony said the messages sent by Finch were graphic, “highly depraved and sexualised” and constituted child abuse material.

Finch played a total of 270 games for the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, and Melbourne Storm in the NRL, winning a premiership with Melbourne in 2009 and playing three State of Origins for NSW.

The halfback enjoyed a spell in Super League with Wigan, registering 60 appearances between 2011 and 2012.