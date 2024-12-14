Ex-Super League and NRL star Chris Sandow sentenced after obstructing police

FORMER Super League and NRL star Chris Sandow has been sentenced after obstructing police.

This week, the 35-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a police officer and driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

This has seen him sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community services within a year and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for two years, The Courier Mail has reported.

“Don’t think that you can just go down to the shop to drive, because most police cars have scanners on them operating the whole time,” Magistrate Jason Schubert said at the hearing via The Courier Mail.

“Don’t come back before the court.”

Since retiring from rugby league at the end of a two-year spell with Warrington Wolves in 2016, Sandow has found himself in a number of off-field incidents.

Those incidents have seen him sentenced to 15 months in jail with a further 30 months suspended for an unrelated offence in 2021.

Sandow began his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, debuting in 2008 and going on to register almost 500 points in 84 games before switching Souths for the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2012 NRL season.

With the Eels, the diminutive halfback registered a further 335 points in 75 games, with Sandow swapping the NRL for Super League for 2015 and 2016.

Whilst at Warrington, the 35-year-old notched 101 points in 31 games, helping the Wolves to the Super League Grand Final in 2016.

