Featherstone Rovers stalwart surprisingly exits Championship club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS stalwart John Davies has surprisingly left the Championship club after eight years at the Millennium Stadium.

Davies, who is now 32, has earned himself a reputation over the years for being one of the most consistent back-rowers in the second tier having made 72 appearances for Rovers since joining ahead of the 2016 season.

The back-rower came through the ranks at Castleford Tigers before enjoying spells at York, Dewsbury, Batley, Sheffield and then Featherstone.

However, following Rovers’ failure to earn promotion to Super League in 2023, Davies has been notified by the club that his services will not be required next season in a surprising development.

Davies posted on Facebook, summing up his time at Featherstone whilst praising chairman Mark Campbell: “Really enjoyed my 8 seasons Featherstone Rovers had some great memories and made some mates for life.

“My services won’t be required next year at the club I’ve been told.just want to thank all the fans too you’ve been awesome and welcomed me and my family massively and made my time there special, and also a thanks to Mark Campbell for bringing me all those years ago in 2015. if anyone needs a middle, second rower, centre, hooker and half back. Just gis bell 👍”

It is set to be the start of a new era at Rovers under head coach James Ford.

