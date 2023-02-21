Warrington boss Daryl Powell on potential new Super League signings and his reply on being asked about potential future England job

DARYL POWELL has made a reputation for himself as one of the greatest head coaches in Super League in the past decade.

At Castleford Tigers, Powell took the West Yorkshire club from basement dwellers to silverware hunters, earning himself a big move to the Warrington Wolves in the process.

Of course, the 2022 Super League season went awry, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that Powell has improved every club he has taken on.

Ahead of 2023, the Yorkshireman has recruited heavily in a bid to overturn Warrington’s fortunes with the likes of Josh McGuire and Paul Vaughan joining from the NRL whilst Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson have made the move from Catalans Dragons.

That being said, Powell has revealed that the Wolves still aren’t up to their full salary cap and that a potential signing could be made down the line if needed.

“There’s a little bit of space, we’ve got young players coming through who I want to give an opportunity to,” Powell told League Express.

“If an opportunity comes up later in the year with injuries then you never know but it’s only a small bit of the cap.

“There’s not a massive amount there. We’ve got a really good group, experience, physicality, aggression and speed.

“We’ve got a great chance of the year. I’m looking forward to seeing how good we can be.”

Powell’s stock has risen so much over the years that he has often been considered as being a contender for the England job.

The ex-Castleford boss didn’t rule anything out down the line, but for now his firm focus is Warrington.

“I’m not even thinking about that. I’m the oldest coach in the group at the moment which is a big change for me as I’ve worked my way through the journey from being the youngest,” Powell replied.

“It’s a coaching journey and you never say never but I’ve got a two-year contract at Warrington, I have to be successful here that’s my only focus.”