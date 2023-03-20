Ex-Super League flyer Dom Young set to be DROPPED by NRL’s Newcastle Knights causing uncertainty over immediate future

FORMER Super League flyer Dom Young is set to be dropped by NRL side Newcastle Knights, causing uncertainty over the winger’s immediate future.

Young will join the Sydney Roosters in 2024, but is still contracted to the Knights for the rest of 2023.

However, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the flyer is set to miss out on a wing spot for Newcastle in their fixture with Canberra Raiders this weekend, with former Gold Coast winger Greg Marzhew believed to be in contention to take Young’s spot.

That, according to the paper, has thrown Young’s immediate future up in the air after an unhappy start to the 2023 NRL season with the Knights.

Sydney won the competitive race for Young’s signature after head coach Trent Robinson wined and dined the 21-year-old, despite more lucrative offers from other clubs.

The Dolphins, the Raiders and Melbourne Storm were all said to be interested at one stage or another but interest waned due to Newcastle’s demands and a more appealing package from the Roosters.

Young has become one of the hottest prospects in world rugby league following a breakthrough year in 2022 and a superb Rugby League World Cup with England at the back end of it.