WATCH: The incident that led to a one-match ban for Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley

LEEDS RHINOS star James Bentley has been banned for one game following the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings from the weekend.

Bentley was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact in his side’s 14-8 loss to Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

That means that the Irish international will sit out Leeds’ Channel 4 clash against Catalans Dragons at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

As such, the Rhinos have confirmed that they will not be appealing the decision with the club posting on Twitter: “Leeds Rhinos have accepted the one game suspension for forward James Bentley following his Grade B charge for dangerous contact and the Irish international will miss this Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons at Headingley.”

Here is the incident that Bentley has been banned for:

Leeds Rhinos have accepted the one game suspension for forward James Bentley following his Grade B charge for dangerous contact and the Irish international will miss this Saturday's game against Catalans Dragons at Headingley pic.twitter.com/z5jf1dmdSl — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 20, 2023

In the Disciplinary Match Review Panels’ minutes, they state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”