Ex-Penrith Panthers and Catalans Dragons centre wants Super League return

THE Super League is often a major pull for players outside of the UK.

Well, for one player, that is certainly true with former Penrith Panthers and Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare issuing a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea to Super League clubs.

Whare, 33, is currently plying his trade for Pia in the French Elite League One and to say he is enjoying it would be an understatement.

“It’s been going good and I’m really enjoying it in League One,” Whare told League Express.

“We are going really well with Pia, they have just gone up from Elite Two from last year and we are hoping to make the finals straightaway. I’m living the life over in France.

“I’m really e joying it, its a different lifestyle from living in Australia so it’s been a good change up.

“The French are really relaxed and once you start speaking a little bit of French they talk to you and are nice to you. I’ve got a lot of friends over here.”

Of course, Whare spent two seasons with Catalans, joining the club ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

With the 33-year-old’s contract running out at the end of last season, Whare left the Stade Gilbert Brutus, but remained in France – something which was a surprise considering the amount of Super League clubs that were in for him.

“The end of my contract was up, Catalans were obviously looking to allow their young centres coming through and I didn’t want to stand in their way,” Whare continued.

“Keeping them was probably more important, but Pia is pretty much the local team for Catalans so I feel it’s pretty much the same team. We didn’t have to move far or do anything too drastic.

“There were a couple of clubs interested but nothing really on paper. It would have been a good opportunity to go to the UK, I had a chat with some clubs but it didn’t go any further than that.

“With my management, I told them I wanted to stay here in France and a lot of clubs got turned down. I wanted to play over one more year and see how we went after that.”

Despite turning down Super League offers last year, Whare is determined to return to the prestigious northern hemisphere competition once the French league ends in a matter of weeks.

“The last couple of months, I’ve been watching all the games and I’m still supporting Catalans. I still talk to a few of the boys in there.

“Our season finishes in a month or two so moving to Super League is definitely something I’m open to and I will pursue that in another couple of weeks.

“I will put my name out there and hopefully a Super League team comes along and if not then a Championship team. I’ve always wanted to come over to England and live over there – it’s always interested me.

“Obviously with the quota spots there, I’m not sure who can afford to have an international player.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet but I want to get through the season and push my case in helping a team out over there.

“I can still offer a lot to the younger boys, I haven’t lost much at all in the last six months or so.”