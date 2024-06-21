Ex-Super League halfback Kevin Brown names the best player he played against during his career

FORMER Super League halfback Kevin Brown has named the best player he played against during his rugby league career.

Brown himself registered over 400 appearances in Super League and the Challenge Cup, with 159 tries coming with the likes of Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Widnes Vikings, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

At the height of his career, Brown represented England on ten occasions and now he has named Hull KR winger Ryan Hall as the best he’s ever played against.

Hall recently broke the record for the most tries in the Super League era, with 39 tries in 45 appearances for England.

“For me he’s the best. He’s the best I’ve seen, he’s the best I’ve played with and against,” Brown said on The Last Tackle podcast.

“What Ryan Hall does, and you could be forgiven for thinking he’s just a try scorer when he scores 248 tries in Super League, you could just think he’s a good finisher but he’s much more than that.

“He is a forward on the flank where he comes inside and does all the hard work and his longevity is something we don’t normally see with wingers because you do lose your pace but Ryan’s still got the pace, the power and probably what every club wants is a Ryan all in the team.

“Not just because of what he brings on the field but what he brings, the calmness, the maturity off the field too. He’s a great player, great person and I’m so pleased for him.

“And let’s not forget he also scored 39 tries I believe for England in 40 internationals – incredible, so the stats are fantastic.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast