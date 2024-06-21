Leeds Rhinos set to interview ex-NRL boss to become new Super League head coach

LEEDS RHINOS are set to interview former Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur to become their new head coach, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Arthur has been one of the names linked with a move to Leeds, with League Express revealing at the start of the week that the ex-Parramatta boss had outlined his interest in the Rhinos job.

Of course, Rohan Smith was still at the helm at the start of the week, but with the Australian exiting Headingley, speculation has been mounting about who will be the new Leeds head coach.

Arthur is set to be interviewed this weekend by chief executive Gary Hetherington and sporting director Ian Blease, who has only been in the job for a week.

Meanwhile, during Arthur’s in charge of Parramatta, the 50-year-old had earned a 52 win percentage, steering the Eels to 135 wins out of 258 and 123 losses with no draws.

