Sydney Roosters linchpin Luke Keary reportedly signs two-year deal with Super League club

SYDNEY ROOSTERS linchpin Luke Keary has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Super League club Catalans Dragons.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, prior to Castleford Tigers’ Thursday night fixture against Hull KR, revealed that the halfback will be a Super League player in 2025 after an initial period of uncertainty.

Rugby League Live had previously revealed that Keary would be making the move to the south of France, whilst the Daily Telegraph hinted that the halfback would still be retiring at the end of the season as had been his original plan.

Keary still has a year left on his Roosters deal, but was set to hang up his boots with the culmination of the 2024 NRL season.

Now, though, if Brooks is to be believed, the Ireland international will be gracing Super League next year.

