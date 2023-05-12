Ex-Super League referee criticises Sky Sports pundits for not knowing rugby league rules following disallowed Hull FC try

IT’S always good to get the view of a former or current Super League referee when it comes to specific decisions made during a game.

One such referee that is vocal on social media is Richard Silverwood, who officiated over 400 games during his illustrious refereeing career.

And Silverwood took to social media giant, Twitter, last night to explain why Sky Sports pundits Brian Carney, Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan were wrong in their interpretation of a rule.

With the clock winding down as Wakefield Trinity hosted Hull FC on Thursday night, Trinity went for a short kick-off.

Wakefield winger Tom Lineham was able to throw the ball back, but it was intercepted by Hull halfback Jake Clifford, who ran in from 50 metres.

However, referee Jack Smith called play back, decreeing that the ball had not gone ten metres before Lineham touched it.

At the time, the Sky Sports trio claimed that the try should have stood with Lineham’s feet over the ten-metre line.

But, Silverwood argued that the decision reached by the officials was correct because it is not where your feet are when the ball is touched but rather if the ball itself has travelled ten metres – which it did not.

Silverwood tweeted: “It’s the ball that has to go 10m not where your feet are.

“Poor from Sky Sports. Know the rules Brian, Jon and JJB fellas. Criticise officials if you wish but not on a point of law that they got right but comes down to opinion on the ball travelling 10m not where is feet are.”