Friday Night Super League Team News: Huddersfield boss drops Will Pryce, new Leeds halfback partnership and key man returns for Wigan

FOUR live Super League games will take place tonight with Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards kicking things off at 7.45pm.

At 8pm, Castleford Tigers will kick-off against the Catalans Dragons, with Leeds Rhinos travelling to the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves hosting Hull KR.

Will Pryce has been dropped by head coach Ian Watson with Kieran Rush debuting for the Giants alongside Jake Connor with Tui Lolohea at fullback.

𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🟠 Kieran Rush makes his first team debut, as Jake Bibby also returns on the wing. ⤵️#CowbellArmy🐮🔔 pic.twitter.com/N2pS4MJpiM — Huddersfield Giants 🐮🔔 (@Giantsrl) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Leigh boss Adrian Lam has named his line up:

Here's how your Leopards line-up tonight as we face the Giants. 📽️#BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/sTs60AgGwd — Leigh Leopards (@LeighLeopardsRL) May 12, 2023

At The Jungle, Castleford line up like this:

Opponents Catalans line up like this:

At the DW Stadium, Matt Peet has named his side for tonight as Cade Cust returns on the bench:

Meanwhile, opponents Leeds boss Rohan Smith has named Richie Myler in the halves alongside Blake Austin with Ash Handley at fullback:

Rohan Smith has named his starting line up for Leeds Rhinos ahead of tonight's trip to Wigan Warriors

#YourFutureOurPassion pic.twitter.com/IeGnTtZXRH — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) May 12, 2023

At the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington boss Daryl Powell has named his team:

Willie Peters has named Jez Litten in the halves alongside Mikey Lewis with Ethan Ryan at fullback: