Friday Night Super League Team News: Huddersfield boss drops Will Pryce, new Leeds halfback partnership and key man returns for Wigan

   12/05/2023

FOUR live Super League games will take place tonight with Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards kicking things off at 7.45pm.

At 8pm, Castleford Tigers will kick-off against the Catalans Dragons, with Leeds Rhinos travelling to the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves hosting Hull KR.

Will Pryce has been dropped by head coach Ian Watson with Kieran Rush debuting for the Giants alongside Jake Connor with Tui Lolohea at fullback.

Meanwhile, Leigh boss Adrian Lam has named his line up:

At The Jungle, Castleford line up like this:

Opponents Catalans line up like this:

At the DW Stadium, Matt Peet has named his side for tonight as Cade Cust returns on the bench:

Meanwhile, opponents Leeds boss Rohan Smith has named Richie Myler in the halves alongside Blake Austin with Ash Handley at fullback:

At the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington boss Daryl Powell has named his team:

 

Willie Peters has named Jez Litten in the halves alongside Mikey Lewis with Ethan Ryan at fullback: