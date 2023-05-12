Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League forward on short-term deal

BRADFORD BULLS have continued their signing spree with another Super League forward in a bid to bolster their ranks.

The Bulls have brought in Huddersfield Giants forward Nathan Mason who has been recalled from his loan at Wakefield and will join Bradford with immediate effect.

Mason will go straight into the Bulls’ 21-man squad for Sunday’s game against Swinton Lions, alongside fellow loanee Fenton Rogers.

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis commented on the move: “Nathan hasn’t played much due to various circumstances but is fit and ready to fire and show everyone what he is about in a Bulls shirt.

“Its been a frustrating time for him in many respects and we all realise that the week in week out rigors of the Championship are a far better competition for Nathan than the reserves grade would be for a player of his experience and ability and he joins a side of course with high expectations of success.

“Our position in the middle area of the field is currently pretty healthy with Joe Greenwood progressing well and therefore we were happy to facilitate this move for Nathan by the Bulls but like all loans it can be recalled after a 14 day period.“