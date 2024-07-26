Ex-Super League referee Richard Silverwood explains why controversial Sam Lisone charge was legal in Huddersfield-Leeds fixture

FORMER Super League referee Richard Silverwood has explained why the controversial Sam Lisone charge in last night’s Super League fixture between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants was legal.

Lisone flattened Huddersfield’s Olly Russell just before half-time, with replays showing that the former had led with the forearm into the face of the latter.

With Russell getting back on his feet instantly, however, play wasn’t stopped and Leeds went on to score a vital try in the next two tackles.

Video referee Liam Moore was therefore unable to adjudge on the incident, given that it occurred a number of tackles prior to the try, leaving a number of people questioning why such rules are in place.

For Silverwood, however, there was nothing in the incident as he took to social media to vent his own opinion.

Silverwood posted on X: “Nothing in the Lisone for me. Arm is tucked in on impact then it comes up.”

Nothing in the Lisone for me. Arm is tucked in on impact then it comes up. pic.twitter.com/2YQv8GL629 — Richard Silverwood (@SilversRef) July 25, 2024

The fallout from the tackle is certainly not over yet, with Russell himself having his own say on X, saying: “I don’t normally comment after games but people saying I cost the team a try or the game for not staying down. I signed up to the sport knowing it was tough and not football to roll around and pretend I’m hurt ,I stand by getting up and the correct decision was made.”

