Huddersfield Giants finally confirm permanent exit of Ian Watson in blunt statement

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have finally confirmed the permanent exit of Ian Watson in a blunt statement.

Watson, who had been in the position since 2021 and steered the Giants to the Challenge Cup Final in 2022, where they narrowly went down to Wigan Warriors, was given his marching orders two weeks ago.

However, the Giants, though they put out a post on X confirming his departure, had not posted anything on their website following the news.

That changed last night when, following Huddersfield’s 34-6 loss to Leeds Rhinos, the club finally announced the departure of Watson on their website in a blunt statement.

The statement merely reads: “Huddersfield Giants can confirm that Head Coach Ian Watson has left the club by mutual consent.”

Meanwhile, interim coach Luke Robinson has won just one of his three games in charge of Huddersfield since being given the nod.

That being said, Robinson is still keen to take over the reins on a permanent basis, emphasising after last night’s defeat that he had “done his apprenticeship”.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast