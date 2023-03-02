Ex-Super League referee Richard Silverwood unhappy with eight-point try in Warrington’s win over Salford

LAST night, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils dished up an absolute classic at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

20-6 down at half-time, Daryl Powell’s men scored 30 unanswered points in the second forty minutes to register a 36-20 win.

But, one of the main talking points during the game was two eight-point tries awarded by video referee Liam Moore for foul play in the act of scoring on Josh Thewlis and Matt Dufty.

Whilst Thewlis was hit with the knees of Salford’s Tyler Dupree, Kallum Watkins’ ‘foul’ on Dufty had potentially mitigating circumstances with the Warrington fullback going down to the tryline.

That’s exactly the view of former Super League referee Richard Silverwood who was unhappy with the penalty given on Dufty, tweeting: “Harsh 8 point for me. Dupree can pull out and needless. Watkins is trying to make a tackle and Dufty is nearly on the floor. Yes he catches him but for me it should be deliberate foul play not accidental.”