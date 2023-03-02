Paul Rowley admits he ‘hates’ Super League rule as he expresses dismay at sinbinning and lack of set restarts and

SALFORD RED DEVILS went down 36-20 tonight to the Warrington Wolves after leading 20-6 at half-time.

In the second-half, Warrington were awarded two eight-point tries with Salford being sent down to 12 men for a professional foul.

However, for Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley, it was the lack of set restarts which he took issue with.

“I feel really sorry for the players, I’m very proud of them, they left everything out there,” Rowley said on Sky Sports.

“I think we made around seven to ten linebreaks and we didn’t get a restart. It is the bane of my life, I hate it the six again rule.

“Territory and possession went in Warrington’s favour mainly down to restarts and penalties and then sheer weight of numbers meant we would crack.

“It had an ugly look to it at the end but the amount of defence they had to do I have sympathy for them.”

Rowley also had his say on the sinbinning to Ryan Brierley which saw Warrington score three tries with the man advantage.

“I think it was a tough one to be honest, there were a lot of restarts and penalties.

“When you make so many linebreaks and you can’t get one (a restart) in the first-half, you’ve got to question that.

“It’s an ambiguous ruling and it’s a grey area. I’ve said it before, but I’m not going to dwell on that. My overriding emotion is I’m proud.”

The defeat was Salford’s second in as many games following a 24-10 defeat to Hull KR last weekend.