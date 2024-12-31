Newcastle Thunder chief suggests bold new rugby league model

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie has stressed his keenness to ensure the north east club maintains a sustainable future.

Much has been made of Thunder’s financial issues following the withdrawal of Semore Kurdi and their relegation from the Championship in 2023.

However, Christie has underlined that a great deal of work has been done behind the scenes to ensure the club is in a much better position off the field for the future.

“We have to identify what capital we have to go with. Commercially we are doing a lot of good work off the park,” Christie told League Express.

“Hopefully, we will get some really good sponsors and good signings but the next steps have to be small ones.

“Rugby league is synonymous with ‘I’ve got a load of money and where can I throw it?’ And predominantly it will be spent on players – the worst asset you can have.

“You put £10,000 into a £5,000 players, but it doesn’t make them a £15,000 player – they don’t play any better.

“We are trying to make a sustainable venture as possible but we need commercial and community staff. We need community back in the area otherwise we will lose players.

“This will be done on a budget we can afford and commit to.”

From that, Christie has outlined a bold new rugby league model for the governing body to consider.

“People don’t want to watch rugby that isn’t great rugby but that falls within the chicken and the egg concept. If you don’t come and support, we can’t invest.

“The club is run entirely on volunteers other than the coaching staff and we will have to travel further afield in 2025 with Goole Vikings coming into the league.

“There are different models that I would have suggested to the RFL that would have benefited clubs.

“I think that you should reward clubs on an evidence basis. If a club gets £100,000, the governing body would need to see work in the community, crowds increase, social media activity and marketing managers delivering what they need to be delivering.

“Don’t pay a player to do the job or a current member of staff but get someone in who knows what marketing is. Get someone in who will go out and knock on doors and see things from a commercial standpoint.

“Don’t get someone in who is a friend. We need people in proper roles rather than these frivolous short-term jobs that don’t come to fruition and don’t deliver.

“For me, there should be someone employed on £35,000 and their objective is to get £200,000. In six months, there would then be an update on how things are going.

“That won’t happen though as the sport doesn’t have the manpower first and foremost but where do Super League clubs think their players are coming from?

“There is no development happening outside of uncontrolled junior rugby league. There is nothing happening and it isn’t commercially astute.”

