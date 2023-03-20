Hull KR become the first team to need new Super League rule

HULL KR went down 26-12 to the Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday night.

The Robins were attempting to curb a two-match losing run following defeats to Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves, but were up against it for most of the 80 minutes at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Three head injuries to Dean Hadley, Jordan Abdull and Frankie Halton – with all three failing their Head Injury Assessments – meant that the 18th man, Will Dagger, could come into contention.

The inclusion of an 18th man was introduced ahead of the 2023 Super League season for such an eventuality as what occurred on Saturday night.

Of course, the three failed HIAs mean that Hadley, Abdull and Halton will all miss the away clash at Wakefield Trinity on Friday night with Willie Peters certainly doing it tough in his first season in East Yorkshire.