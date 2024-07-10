Ex-Super League winger Kieran Dixon finds new club following Widnes Vikings release

FORMER Super League winger Kieran Dixon has found a new club following his release from Widnes Vikings.

The 31-year-old has extensive Super League experience with London Broncos and Hull KR, scoring 63 tries in his 104 top-flight appearances and has now signed an 18-month deal with Oldham in League One.

He arrives at Boundary Park after being granted a release from his contract by Championship side Widnes.

“It is exciting and a big opportunity to join a club who are looking to move forward,” Dixon told Roughyeds TV.

“I had a good chat with Longy (Sean Long, head coach) and (Managing Director) Mike Ford and jumped at the opportunity to come and join the boys and hopefully get a good push towards the end of the season.

“I asked for a release from Widnes where I was coming to the end of my deal and had been told that next year I wasn’t being kept on. That was kind of upsetting but also opened up a door to come and join Oldham. I know Sean from when he coached me in London, he put me in touch with Mike Ford and we had a meet up and clicked.

“Sean spoke about how good the club is, what the visions are where they are looking to be. I want to be as competitive as possible and Oldham is very competitive. I am hoping that I can add myself into this team and push for that Championship spot next year.”

Dixon has 127 career tries in 222 games and joins a squad who remain favourites to gain promotion from Betfred League One as champions, currently lying one point behind leaders Keighley Cougars with a game in hand ahead of this Sunday’s home clash with North Wales Crusaders.

He joins a squad already boasting the league’s top try scorer Cian Tyrer, with Mo Agoro, Jack Johnson and Mackenzie Turner all providing real strength in depth in the wing positions.

“That competition for places is what everyone likes and what I have come for,” Dixon added.

“That makes you better, you have to be performing at the top level, you have to be at your best week-in, week-out to make sure you are in that starting line-up. It is healthy competition, you are mates on and off the field but there are only two spots and you have to do your best to get it.

“Mike asked me why do I play? I said I want to be competitive and I still have that in me. I said to him that I want to compete at the best level I can and for me the competition and fight is still there, the hunger is still in my belly. I have an opportunity to help take this team to the Championship and that would be a special achievement for me and the boys who have been here all year. I want to be playing as high level rugby as I can.”

Mike Ford added: “Kieran comes with a great pedigree of playing Super League and can play full-back and wing. He has very good leg speed and the added bonus of being able to kick goals. When you throw him into the pot it’s difficult for Sean. This club is never going to stop trying to get better.

