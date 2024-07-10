Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam gives honest verdict on Ian Watson and Huddersfield Giants following dismal form

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has admitted he has sympathy for Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson following the run of poor results.

The Giants firmly sit outside the top six play-offs following a number of damaging defeats, including a 48-0 loss to the Warrington Wolves last weekend.

For Lam, whose own Leopards side has been decimated by injuries in 2024 as well as inconsistency, he knows how tough coaching in rugby league is.

“It’s a tough job and it’s been a really tough job here to manage the season so far with so many injuries,” Lam said.

“You can’t put too much emotion into worrying about other people but you understand the situation and the pressure that builds.

“Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to be up the ladder and everyone wants to win trophies so I think fans have to keep that in the back of their minds.

“I can’t worry about it too much this weekend because we need to win ourselves as a club and the pressure is on us to do that.”

So what will Lam expect from Huddersfield this weekend?

“I think they will start very physical in a high intensity game. There are a lot of questions being asked within and around the place there.

“They are coming off a big defeat against Warrington and will want a big response. The focus is on but we are prepared for a 100-mile-an-hour start.”

