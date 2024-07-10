Leeds Rhinos appoint Brad Arthur as head coach of Super League club

Leeds Rhinos have appointed Australian Brad Arthur as their Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The 50-year-old will join the AMT Headingley club with immediate effect and work alongside current Assistant Coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix.

Arthur was Head Coach of NRL side for ten seasons, leading the team to the NRL Grand Final in 2022. He coached the Eels for 264 games before leaving the club in May this year.

Commenting on the appointment Sporting Director Ian Blease said, “We are delighted to have secured the services of a highly experienced coach in Brad Arthur for the remainder of this season. Having a vacancy at this time of year has its own challenges with some of our other options committed to their current clubs. Brad is keen to get started and is heading to England now, he hopes to be at Thursday’s game against Warrington Wolves to get his first look at the team. We have seen at times this year the potential for this squad and Brad’s challenge will be to get more consistency from this group.

“I have always said that we would not rush into long term decisions for the good of the club. We recently announced new contracts for 15 of our brightest young stars and Brad’s appointment gives us the opportunity to focus on the current season whilst I can continue to build our long term vision.”

Commenting on joining the Rhinos for the remainder of the season, Arthur said, “I am pleased to be joining the Rhinos and can’t wait to get started. For me personally, this is a unique opportunity to grow as a coach. I join the club aiming to help raise standards and expectations without disrupting the cohesion that is within the group already.

“Clearly the club want a change of direction, otherwise this opportunity would not have become available. However, we have to realise that the Rhinos place a heap of importance on this season, not just the future plans. There is a lot of footy still to be played in 2024 and the chance to challenge for the play offs, especially with the talent we have within our squad. As well as making the most of that opportunity, the work we are all able to do over the next four months will help set the standards for the future and whatever lies ahead of myself and the club.

“I can understand it is an unusual situation but I think that it is fantastic opportunity for everyone; myself, the other coaches and the players and a good fit for everyone. I am looking forward to getting over and being at the game on Thursday night to see the boys take on Warrington.”

