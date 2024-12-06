Every Super League club’s quota situation as three remain in the hunt for overseas stars

AS recruitment and retention is nearly complete for the majority of the 12 Super League clubs, eyes are now firmly focused on the new season.

However, some sides could still bring in overseas players with three top flight clubs having quota spaces.

Clubs are allowed a maximum of seven ‘non-Federation trained players’ in their squad ad these players are those that haven’t played three seasons of rugby in Europe before they turned 21.

Here is every Super League club’s quota situation:

Castleford Tigers – 7/7

The Tigers no longer have any spaces left on their overseas quota following the capture of PNG internationals Judah Rimbu and Jeremiah Simbiken as well as Parramatta Eels duo Daejarn Asi and Zac Cini.

Quota: Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu, Jeremiah Simbiken

Catalans Dragons – 6/7

The Dragons currently have six of their seven quota spots taken up ,with new signings Nick Cotric, Luke Keary and Tevita Pangai Junior making the move from the NRL.

Meanwhile, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims and Bayley Sironen are still at Catalans, whilst Reimis Smith and Ben Lam have an option for 2025 – watch this space!

Quota: Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen

Huddersfield Giants – 6/7

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Giants in the transfer market with South Sydney Rabbitohs outside backs Taane Milne and Jacob Gagai joining from the NRL.

Those two new signings bump Huddersfield’s quota to six, with Tui Lolohea, Jack Murchie, Adam Clune and Zac Woolford taking up four of them.

Quota: Adam Clune, Jacob Gagai, Tui Lolohea, Taane Milne, Jack Murchie, Zac Woolford

Hull FC – 7/7

The first Super League club we come to that has all seven quota places tied up is Hull FC.

The Black and Whites’ recruitment drive has been intense, with four overseas signings making the move to the MKM Stadium in the shape of John Asiata, Cade Cust, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer.

That quartet will join Jed Cartwright, Herman Ese’ese and Ligi Sao already at the club.

Quota: John Asiata, Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Herman Ese’ese, Jordan Rapana, Ligi Sao, Aidan Sezer

Hull KR – 7/7

Hull KR are also one of the Super League clubs to have done their business early, snapping up Rhyse Martin from Leeds Rhinos and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from Sydney Roosters.

It’s a much settled overseas quota list at Craven Park, with Peta Hiku, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread still at the club.

Quota: Peta Hiku, Rhyse Martin, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jai Whitbread.

Leeds Rhinos – 7/7

It’s been another off-season of change for Leeds Rhinos, with the likes of David Fusitu’a, Rhyse Martin and Paul Momirovski leaving.

Head coach Brad Arthur has brought in Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia and Maika Sivo which fills Leeds’ quota for 2025.

Quota: Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Cooper Jenkins, Sam Lisone, Lachie Miller, Keenan Palasia, Maika Sivo

Leigh Leopards – 6/7

Leigh have just one quota spot remaining following the signings of David Armstrong, Ben Condon, Isaac Liu and Tesi Niu from the NRL.

Meanwhile, Tom Amone, John Asiata, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan and Kai O’Donnell have all left.

Quota: David Armstrong, Ben Condon, Edwin Ipape, Isaac Liu, Tesi Niu, Aaron Pene

Salford Red Devils – 7/7

It’s been an off-season of relative normality for once for Salford, with only Esan Marsters joining from Huddersfield and Cade Cust leaving for Hull FC.

Quota: Tim Lafai, Loghan Lewis, Nene Macdonald, Esan Marsters, Jayden Nikorima, Sam Stone, Shane Wright

St Helens – 6/7

This number became seven when Konrad Hurrell was given another contract by St Helens with the likes of Sione Mata’utia and Waqa Blake leaving.

Saints have also brought in Brisbane Broncos’ Tristan Sailor and North Queensland Cowboys veteran Kyle Feldt.

Quota: James Bell, Kyle Feldt, Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Tristan Sailor, Curtis Sironen

Wakefield Trinity – 7/7

Wakefield already have their full quota for 2025 following a year of spending big to bring in the likes of Ky Rodwell, Caleb Uele and Luke Bain last season.

Add into the mix Renouf Atoni, Mason Lino, Lachlan Walmsley and new signing Seth Nikotemo and Trinity boss Daryl Powell has a settled overseas line-up for 2025.

Quota: Renouf Atoni, Luke Bain, Mason Lino, Seth Nikotemo, Ky Rodwell, Caleb Uele, Lachlan Walmsley

Warrington Wolves – 7/7

Warrington also have a full overseas quota with only PNG international Dan Russell replacing halfback Josh Drinkwater.

Quota: Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Zane Musgrove, Dan Russell, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan, Luke Yates

Wigan Warriors – 7/7

Another season and off-season of stability sees Wigan already fill their quota spots, too. However, they are the only Super League club to maintain all seven overseas stars from 2024.

Quota: Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski

