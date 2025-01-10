Featherstone Rovers v Goole Vikings rescheduled as more pre-season games off

GOOLE VIKINGS’ first match as a professional club has been pushed back two days due to a frozen pitch.

An inspection at the Millennium Stadium on Friday morning determined that the match could not go ahead as scheduled on Sunday.

Instead, it will be played on Tuesday, January 14, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

The move comes following heavy snowfall last weekend and freezing temperatures throughout the week which has decimated the rugby league schedule.

Only one of this weekend’s ten pre-season games is currently still on, between Barrow Raiders and Workington Town on Sunday (3pm).

There are only six of 17 Challenge Cup first-round ties still going ahead as planned, with all of the others pushed back to the following weekend.