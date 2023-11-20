Ex-Wakefield Trinity forward Justin Horo takes swipe at former Super League club for allegedly ‘forcing’ him out

EX-WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Justin Horo has taken a swipe at the former Super League for, what he has called, ‘forcing’ him out of Belle Vue.

Now 37, Horo played for Trinity for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, registering 38 appearances after an impressive two-year spell with Catalans Dragons prior to that move.

However, he left Wakefield by mutual consent in May 2019 and hung up his boots shortly after, bringing down the curtain on a nine-year first-grade career.

And, it’s safe to say that Horo isn’t scared to reveal his own version on what went on at the club that ‘forced’ him out.

He said: “Back end of my career I was playing over at Wakefield and they just wanted to get rid of me. I was on pretty good coin back end of my season and I played a few first grade games, so I was on good coin for Wakefield Trinity anyway,” Horo told SEN League.

The coach wanted to get rid of me so he trained me in the third team over there in Super League in a team that wasn’t even playing finals. It it was just ‘you go and train with them.’

“I’m training with 18/19-year-old kids in the north of England just because they wanted to force me out and you just bite down on the mouthguard.

“I took it a different way and made a bit of fun out of the situation. Whenever we played the first team I’d always be trying my absolute best, and because I got along with all the boys and we were all really close mates, they would put on a play and I would get in the way and I would slap it down. The coaches hated it, but all the boys would start laughing.”

