Owen Farrell to be retained as marquee player by Saracens in a bid to warn off rivals and rugby league clubs

OWEN FARRELL is set to be retained by rugby union club Saracens as a marquee player in a bid to warn off rivals and rugby league clubs.

Farrell has long been linked with a move to the 13-man code and to Wigan Warriors in particular, but Saracens are determined to hold on to their 32-year-old star man.

A change to the rugby union salary cap in the English Premiership means that clubs can only have one marquee player – with fellow Saracens and England star Maro Itoje facing a 50 percent pay cut.

However, Farrell is set to be the man elevated to the only marquee player at the Premiership champions, according to the Ruck website.

His wage with the union club would likely blow any potential offer from league out of the water.

