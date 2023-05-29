Ex-Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita set for sensational Super League transfer after forward breaks his arm

YOU think of Wakefield Trinity in the Super League era and there are a number of players who come to mind when associating them with the top flight.

There has been David Solomona, Jason Demetriou, Ben Jeffries but one of the most recent Belle Vue heroes has been David Fifita.

Fifita, who left the West Yorkshire club after almost seven years at the end of the 2022 Super League season, has currently been plying his trade in Australia for the Entrance Tigers but he is set to answer an SOS from Trinity.

Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed that the club is “looking into” bringing Fifita back to the club in what would be a sensational transfer following Kelepi Tanginoa breaking his arm in the 36-6 defeat to Catalans Dragons.

“We are looking into it, he would be an incredible boost for our squad,” Applegarth said about signing Fifita.

“We’re down on numbers and it looks like Kelepi Tanginoa has broken his arm so we really need the numbers.”

On the result itself, Applegarth referenced how much it “stings” following a 13th loss in a row.

“There’s only us that can get us out of this situation,” Applegarth continued.

“It stings, it hurts and there are a lot of dejected bodies in that dressing room and it’s my job to pick them up and get them back out there against Leigh next week.”